It’s High Time to Jump On Amazon’s DeWalt Power Tool and Battery Deals
Get ‘em now before Black Friday takes all your money.
Is there really such a thing as having all of the tools you need? Nope. Especially not when the holiday season is coming in hot. That's when you spend your time looking for gifts for all your loved ones. These Pre-black Friday deals on DeWalt tools and batteries at Amazon? They're for you.
Batteries
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX 9Ah Battery (Save $78)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX 9.0-Ah Battery 2-Pack (Save $24)
- 20V MAX Battery Charging Kit (Save $96)
- 20V MAX 6 Ah Battery 2-Pack (Save $120)
- 20V MAX Battery 4-Pack (Save $180)
- 20V MAX Battery Charging Kit (Save $195)
- 20V MAX POWERSTACK Compact Battery 2-Pack (Save $38)
- Powerstack 20V MAX Battery Starter Kit (Save $10)
- 20V MAX 4-Port Battery Charger (Save $110)
Power Tools
- 20V MAX 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (Save $91)
- 20V MAX Impact Wrench and Impact Driver Combo Kit (Save $60)
- 20V MAX LED Work Light (Save $82)
- FLEXVOLT 60V MAX Air Compressor (Save $91)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (Save $100)
- 20V MAX Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (Save $100)
- 20V MAX Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum (Save $46)
- 20V MAX Tire Inflator (Save $44)
- 20V MAX 7-Tool Combo Kit (Save $260)
- 20V MAX Orbital Sander (Save $82)
- 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw (Save $43)
