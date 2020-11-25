Racing Roundup: Tony Kanaan Comes Out Of Retirement Before He Even Starts

Welcome to Racing Roundup, our new weekly look at a handful of notable and under-covered stories from the wide world of motorsports. In the inaugural edition: Tony Kanaan has the world's shortest retirement, Helio Castroneves finds a seat for IndyCar, and two NASCAR legends battle health problems.

KANAAN RETIRES, THEN UN-RETIRES: Tony Kanaan called off his retirement—again—as the 45-year-old Brazilian will be driving four races in Chip Ganassi’s number 48 IndyCar. Number 48, you say? Isn’t that the car that seven-time NASCAR champion (in car 48) Jimmie Johnson will be driving next year as he decides to take a shot at IndyCar?

Yes, but Johnson won’t be driving a full schedule, and Kanaan will be taking the two races at the Texas Motor Speedway oval, one at the World Wide Technology oval in St. Louis, and the Indianapolis 500. It’s likely that Johnson will try Indy, too, so it appears that Ganassi, who won another championship this year with driver Scott Dixon, will field an extra car.

Kaanan was prepared to make 2020 his last season, driving for A.J. Foyt. But when Johnson, a longtime workout partner for the triathalons each driver enjoys, called Kaanan, “it was a dream come true,” said Kanaan in a video press conference Monday.

Thanks to the pandemic, 2020 was a particularly unsatisfying farewell year, said the former champion and Indy 500 winner. "That was not the way I wanted to go out, and I was fully aware that this is what I wanted, but that didn’t mean it was going to happen."