Turns Out the Kia Stinger GT Can Beat a Ford Mustang GT in a Drag Race

With its focused handling and twin-turbo V-6 engine, the Kia Stinger GT is one of the most interesting cars to hit the market this year. And a new quarter-mile test shows that the Korean sports saloon might actually be quicker than one of America's automotive icons: the Ford Mustang GT.

First, the caveats. This is an independent test set up Down Under by Motoring Australia, and as such it's dependent on variables like weather, lane conditions, and driver skill. And the Mustang in question is equipped with a manual six-speed transmission, while the Stinger has an 8-speed automatic.

But still, it's pretty surprising to watch the Kia come out on top in a head-to-head battle, putting down a 12.83 second quarter mile compared to the Mustang's 13.32 second run. Even though the Stinger's engine is down two cylinders and about 100 horsepower compared to the Mustang's 5.0-liter Coyote V-8, it somehow manages to score the win.