Watch a Tesla Semi Lay Down Some Rubber

Color me impressed, because it's not every day I see something with two, let alone eight, drive-tires do a rolling burnout. Tesla's Semi project has been nothing short of amazing, no matter how you look at it. Seeing this prototype on the road burning a little bit of rubber might not be the full-out smokey burnout you would expect us to post, but it's nothing short of an accomplishment.

We know the Semi is quick. Tesla brags about a zero to 60 time of five seconds without a load, and the video of the trailer-less cab in the short video below definitely seems like the claims could be backed up.