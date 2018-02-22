Watch a Tesla Semi Lay Down Some Rubber
It can haul 80,000 pounds and do a rolling burnout.
Color me impressed, because it's not every day I see something with two, let alone eight, drive-tires do a rolling burnout. Tesla's Semi project has been nothing short of amazing, no matter how you look at it. Seeing this prototype on the road burning a little bit of rubber might not be the full-out smokey burnout you would expect us to post, but it's nothing short of an accomplishment.
We know the Semi is quick. Tesla brags about a zero to 60 time of five seconds without a load, and the video of the trailer-less cab in the short video below definitely seems like the claims could be backed up.
What might be just as interesting as the quickness of the truck is its near-silent operation; the brakes of the passing UPS truck and tire hopping is louder than the whir of the electric motors. Noise pollution and regular greenhouse emissions are greatly reduced with the fully-electric truck, as long as you just ignore the Semi leaving rubber lines on the road behind it.
In its revealing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the Semi would have as much as 500 miles of range at its capacity of 80,000 pounds, though it will take a bit longer (nearly a minute) to reach 60 mph from a stop. One might argue that the zero to 60 speed doesn't matter to truckers, but we're sure it's a plus to have something that can move under its own weight with ease. Hopefully, we'll see a few more of the stunts that these huge monsters can pull off once its reservation holders start taking delivery.
- RELATEDElon Musk Wants to Sell 100,000 Tesla Semis Annually by 2023The automaker expects to pull off such large commercial orders even when the Model 3 already faces delays.READ NOW
- RELATEDBrown Goes Green as UPS Orders 125 Tesla SemisUPS and other couriers are viewing the all-electric Semi as the future of trucking.READ NOW
- RELATEDCanada to Promote Adoption of the Tesla Semi with a $75,000 RebateA penny saved on an electric Tesla Semi is a penny earned, eh?READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This School Bus Do a Wicked BurnoutYou'll never be late for class again.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 1,000-HP Camaro ZL1 Set Its Brakes on Fire With a Righteous BurnoutSacrificing brake pads for the greater good.READ NOW