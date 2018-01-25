$4M Barn Find: Ferrari 275 GTB and 427 Cobra Hidden for Decades
The Ferrari and Cobra are just two of four cars in this garage. The others are a 1976 Triumph TR-6 and 1978 Morgan Plus 8.
This 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 and 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB barn find is nothing short of astonishing.
Tom Cotter, host of Barn Find Hunters has a pretty amazing gig. He tours the U.S. discovering rare cars left in garages and this episode is nothing short of monumental. He even jokes at the end of the video below, “I’ve never found a group of cars like this in my life. A Ferrari, Cobra, V8 Morgan, Triumph TR6 with low mileage. This is amazing, we may never find a collection like this ever again. Maybe this should be the last episode of Barn Find Hunters.”
The two cars that piqued Tom’s interest, a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB with an astonishing 13,000 original miles. Under the hood lay a two-cam Gioacchino Colombo-designed V-12, topped with three Weber twin-throats under a black, wrinkled air filter. The interior looked near new, the seats a rich navy vinyl and wooden steering wheel and shifter. The body of the 275 GTB, alloy. Which makes this find even rarer because only a handful were built.
Tom admittedly does not know much about the Ferrari other than it’s a remarkable find but soon after admiring the Italian thoroughbred his eyes shift to the American classic just beside it. A 1966 Shelby Cobra 427.
The Cobra is a lovely red—albiet covered in decades worth of dust—and a black interior. The steering wheel is wooden and the odometer reads 19,001 on the odometer. The CSX chassis number reveals that this car was one of the approximate 100 427 Cobras equipped with a 428-cubic-inch engine. It sat on correct Peter Brock-designed “Sunburst” wheels and period Goodyear Wingfoot tires. It has no rollbar, no side pipes, no scoops or stripes. It is simply an unmolested big-block Cobra.
All the cars in the garage sat idle for 26 years and it's spectacular that they are in the condition they are in. The Triumph TR6 and the V8 Morgan too are remarkable in their own right. According to the Ben Woodworth, the producer, videographer, and photographer for Barn Find Hunter, you can expect to see another video covering them down the line.
Until then, enjoy the video and see what it’s like to open a garage with these classic machines which now total over $4 million.
