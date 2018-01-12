Here's How Much Power the Dodge Hellcat and Dodge Demon Really Make on the Dyno

Now that the hype machine has slowed down and dealer markups appropriately shamed, the 840-horsepower 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is finally out there in the hands of living, breathing, real-world drivers. We'll let that sink in for a bit, and move on to the essential question: how much power does it really make at the wheels? And more importantly, how does it stack up with the cheaper Dodge Hellcat?

Fortunately for us (and science), there are people who are picking up what Dodge is putting down so much that they went out and bought both cars. One such owner is the man behind the YouTube channel Demonology, who has a 2015 Hellcat and a brand-new 2018 Demon. We know the Hellcat and Demon are rated at 707 and 808 horsepower, respectively. (The latter's 840 horsepower rating comes from an extra performance power control module included in the Demon Crate, which Demonology hasn't installed yet.)

But we also know that those official numbers are measured at the engine crank, whereas the number found where the rubber meets the road can be anywhere from 10 to 20 percent less thanks to parasitic drivetrain power loss—turning those beefy 315/40R18 rear tires isn't easy. And both the Demon and Hellcat featured in the video are completely stock, so they're perfect candidates for this measuring contest.