Watch This Man Drive off a Pier to Avoid the Fuzz
You can't get pulled over if your car is underwater.
Car chases seldom result in an escape. Despite what The Fast and the Furious movie franchise will have you believe, few have successfully outrun the police in such dramatic fashion. Eluding the coppers is never a good idea since doing so puts other motorists in danger. A driver in Oregon thought he was in the clear when he decided to drive his pickup truck head first into the Columbia River, but as KGW News reports, he didn't make it far.
The 27-year-old man, who was apprehended shortly after his failed attempt to flee, was treated for hyperthermia then charged with burglary, reckless driving, and offensive littering. He reportedly reached speeds of up to 45 miles per hour before plunging off the dock and hitting the freezing waters. It took more than six hours to pull the vehicle out of the river after it was submerged according to local media.
While the short-lived pursuit never reached triple digits speeds, it certainly ended in an unexpected way. Unless you are 007, driving into the water will not end well. Next time you decide to take a dive, be sure to have an amphibious vehicle.
This serves as a proper end to 2017, a year filled with plenty of idiot criminals.
