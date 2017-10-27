Check Out Porsche Testing the Mission E Test Mule On the Nurburgring

Porsche is the pinnacle of Germany's rear engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration. Its horizontally opposed engines produce gobs of power and noises that are only fit for the ears of a king. With the introduction of the manufacturer's latest platform, Porsche will trade in its petrol power plant for electric motors that hum quite a different tune.

Someone has now spotted Porsche's newest test mule, which we suspect has the Mission E drive train packed into a camouflage shell, doing laps on the Nurburgring. The automaker may be looking to either test its current performance or tune it to embrace the "track-ready" nature that the car is meant to inherit from its ancestors, despite being powered by a battery,

This comes only a month after the prototype was caught testing alongside a Tesla Model S, which some say very well may be the Mission E's biggest competitor. Even though Porsche might not be looking to match the exact specifications of its competitor, let's face it - there will be some market disruption for Tesla with the Mission E in the limelight. Both are similarly priced, meant to be ultra-efficient luxury sedans, and pack one hell of a punch off the line.