Man Jumps On Top of a Lamborghini Aventador SV, Gets Knocked Out by the Owner

For some reason, there will always be a small segment of the population with an irresistible urge to mess with other people's property. We've all encountered people like that, which is why it's very satisfying to watch this fool who thought it would be a good idea to stomp all over the roof of a Lamborghini Aventador SV in downtown San Francisco get punched out by the very angry owner.

Now, we should point out up front that there have been instances where these types of videos turn out to be fake. Why people do that, we can't answer. But based on the surprise of onlookers and the owner's enraged response, plus the fact that the two different angles seen in the clip originally came from two separate Instagram accounts, this all seems pretty real.

The video starts with the kid leaping onto the red Lamborghini's hood, stepping on the windshield as he vaults over the roof and runs across the engine cover before sprinting down the street. The owner, an older gentleman in matching red pants, takes off after him, but he gives up as the kid runs up the block and turns around to walk back to his car.

That's where the second clip picks up. For some reason, the vandal comes back for a second round, but the owner is able to spin around in time and yank him off the Aventador SV, throw him to the ground, and scream, "You're lucky I don't f***ing kill you right now!" The kid makes a few unintelligible excuses, and it looks like things have settled down.