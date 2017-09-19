Watch a Honda S2000 With a Twin-Turbo J32 V-6 Eat Up the Quarter Mile
A long list of modifications got this S2000 into the 7-second club.
Tuner Chris Boyette of Chris’s Epic Tuning Service in the Detroit area describes himself as a Honda J series specialist with 12 years experience in EFI tuning. All of that J series expertise is on full display in his twin-turbo Honda S2000 which he claims is the first of its kind in the world.
Boyette’s teal S2000 ditches its venerable F-series inline-four engine for a J32A2 3.2-liter V-6, which originally saw duty in the Type-S variants of the Acura CL and TL in the early 2000s. In stock form, this rev-happy SOHC VTEC V-6 makes 260 horsepower at 6200 rpm and 232 foot-pounds of torque.
That would normally be enough to give an S2000 a nice little boost in performance, but it wasn’t nearly enough for Boyette. He added two turbochargers, ported heads, MGP aluminum rods, and CP low compression pistons according to Engine Swap Depot. The heavily modified V-6 is lashed to a Powerglide two-speed automatic and a Ford 8.8-inch rear end.
Those two turbochargers worked together to make 45 psi of boost rocketing this little car up to 168.87 miles per hour when it hit the quarter-mile mark in just 7.954 seconds. Boyette claims this monster makes almost 1,000 horsepower at the wheels and with that insane amount of boost, we tend to believe him.
Check out Boyette’s astonishing sub-8-second run in his Honda S2000 for yourself.
