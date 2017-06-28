Watch the 505-HP Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Go Around the Nurburgring

A video uploaded to YouTube Wednesday shows Alfa Romeo testing its 505-horsepower Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio at the Nurburgring in both wet and dry conditions.

From the looks of things, the car is probably having some fine-tuning done by Alfa Romeo engineers. In the video below, the car can be seen making its way around the 12.9-mile Nurburgring Nordschleife. In one clip, the car gets a bit sideways on the slick track mid-corner.

"This video features the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV testing on the Nordschleife," the YouTube description said. "During my trip to the Nurburgring I spotted this awesome Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV. What a sound, and what a power!"

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio uses the same 505-HP 2.9-liter turbocharged V-6 as its sister car, the Giulia Quadrifoglio. With that grunty motor, the Stelvio is able to launch from 0-60 in just 3.9 seconds and can manage a top speed of 177 miles per hour.

Though the car has already been released, examples of the performance SUV are not yet in customer hands.