Watch This Pedestrian Get Blasted by a Bus and Walk Away

There is a saying that goes along the lines of, "I feel like I just got hit by a bus" to describe the pain someone is feeling from working out, falling down, or some other adventure that would result in discomfort. Unfortunately for Reading, England native Simon Smith, he actually got hit by a bus.

Luckily, Smith lives to tell the tail. In fact, he gets up and brushes himself off just seconds after doing his best impression of a fly hitting a windshield. As you can see in the video below, the bus in question took a turn too hot, overshot its desired arch and slammed into Smith. Using our hi-tech "guesstimation" tools, Smith traveled 30 feet before sliding to a stop. Based on the crash, we all assumed Smith wouldn't be getting up anytime soon, but the sturdy Brit jumped to his feet and entered a local pub.

The video clearly shows a high mechanism of blunt-force trauma worthy of a level-one medical center and a solid trauma alert. Due to the speed at which the bus was traveling, Smith was briefly glued to the windshield before the vehicle's deceleration allowed him to fall to the ground. According to the BBC, Smith only sustained minor scrapes and bruises as a result of the accident.

With his injuries in mind, how would you handle this call? Although the report said he only has minor bumps and bruises, he still was involved in a vehicle versus pedestrian accident at a significant speed. Granted, there are a ton of variables in play and even more hypotheticals but for simplicity's sake, let's say his only visible injuries are soft tissue trauma.