Listen to the Glory to a Bunch of Supercars Leaving Cars & Coffee in Italy

Posting up at the solitary exit to a Cars & Coffee-style meet is always a great idea. You might catch a glimpse of a wild Mustang stalking its prey, or hear a high-strung V-12 or two rev their hearts out. Or if you're at one such meetup in Italy, you might just bear witness to a spontaneous automotive parade rivaling the world's most exclusive Concours events—except with burnouts and controlled launches, of course.

YouTuber 19Bozzy92 caught a front row seat to the action last weekend and managed to capture an encyclopedia's-worth of supercars, including rare and exclusive offerings from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Bugatti, Jaguar, and BMW as they left the meet. In addition to the the close-up views, the long, straight road on the exit allows the owners to really put their feet down and let their beauties sing.

When a video starts with an AC Cobra 427 and a classic Acura NSX, you know you're in for a good time. The hits just keep rolling by—a Ferrari Testarossa and F40, a mint Jaguar E-Type, a Porsche 918 Spyder, a Bugatti EB110 GT, and a Lancia Delta HF Integrale are just mere highlights in the 17 minute-long video. Looking for some deeper cuts? Try a Mazzanti Evantra. Desperate for a screaming burnout? The Lamborghini Murcielago at 7:55 and the Mercedes C63 AMG at 14:40 have you covered. The video description features a full list of the cars.

Seriously, the whole thing is worth watching, especially the moment at 10:42 where the whole crowd screams the loudest for a humble old Fiat Panda.