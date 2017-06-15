Watch This BMW M5 Catch Fire While Stopped
Yeah, that's one hot M5.
If you were worried that you were having the worst Thursday ever, just be thankful you aren't the unlucky owner of this BMW M5 that caught fire at a traffic light.
The video shows a biker motioning over to the M5 while stopped at the light in an attempt to warn the motorist of the fire. From the looks of things, the driver of this blue Bimmer thought he was getting a nice compliment on his fresh super sedan, but after a few seconds, he noticed the massive flame that was coming up from underneath his ride. Panicked, he rocketed off from the light, possibly to try and put out the fire; however, it only made it angrier.
The motorcycle sped up and caught him around the next turn. There we see that even after speeding away, Mr. M5's luck had not changed. The inferno then popped its head out from under the hood and spread throughout the rest of the car.
The video doesn't show how things ended, but we can't imagine it got any better for the guy. At least the owner can post it for sale on eBay like this toasty Lamborghini Murcielago and give everyone a laugh in the meantime.
Have you ever seen something like this? Would you have just driven off or hopped out of the car and tried to put it out yourself? We can't speak for everyone, but we think that I would opt for the latter. Let us know what you think by dropping us a line or leaving a comment on The Drive's Facebook page.
