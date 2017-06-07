Watch The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's 840-HP V8 Engine Scream On the Dyno

The candles have been lit, the incantation is nearly complete, and the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is about to be summoned by dealers nationwide. But before that happens, take a moment to appreciate the extreme testing done on the 840-horsepower supercharged V8 engine in order to sharpen the knife of a car that, in the words of The Drive editor Mike Guy, "hates humans."

To wring out every last bit of power from the Hellcat's existing 6.2-liter engine, the tiny crack team of FCA SRT engineers worked in near-total secrecy to redesign over 60 percent of the internals, including the cast-iron block, high-strength alloy pistons, powder-forged connecting rods, and crankshaft. They also rigged up the car's special air intake chiller system and rigged the whole thing to run on 100-octane gas. Parts suppliers were given the bare minimum details to work with, sometimes just a target figure, and internal simulator work helped piece everything together.

Of course, testing a screaming V8 engine that's being covertly developed poses its own set of challenges. The SRT crew was able to do most of the work in their own building down the road from FCA's main campus in Michigan, but they still needed to use the larger facility's engine dyno setups to dial everything in. In order to keep the banshee's howl from giving everything away, tests were originally conducted on nights and weekends.