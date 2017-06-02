Watch This 2,300 Horsepower General Lee Dodge Viper Dominate the Half-Mile

Looks like them Duke boys are at it again...

By Kyle Cheromcha
YouTube | 1320Video
Kyle CheromchaView Kyle Cheromcha's Articles

The Dodge Viper may be dead, but it's hard to think of a more fitting send-off for the Mopar monster than Calvo Motorsport's twin-turbo, Dukes of Hazzard-themed drag machine capable of around 2,300 horsepower. That old odd-firing V10 is a force to be reckoned with in the half-mile—even when it's running on plain old 93 octane pump gas.

1320Video caught up with the Calvo crew before a recent race at Caddo Mills Airport in Texas, getting a quick rundown on the car's specs before the fireworks began. At their last event, running on race fuel and 18-inch wheels, the Viper was able to lay down about 2,300 horsepower without the help of nitrous en route to a 197 mph half-mile. With cars at this event required to use regular pump gas, they've dialed it back to a respectable 1,607 horsepower, swapping in 15-inch wheels to help make up some of the difference.

Still, this modern-day General Lee is an absolute beast. The trunk-mounted ice cells eat about 65 pounds of ice per run as they struggle to keep the air intake temperature down, and a recorded 190.51 mph practice run confirms the engine isn't missing those extra octanes. 

The heads-up race itself is divided into brackets, with competitors lining for a rolling start before giving it the business when the light turns green. Through the first three rounds, the Mopar posts consistent 190 mph runs and dominates a Chevrolet Corvette C6, another Dodge Viper, and a Lamborghini Huracan—that last one all the more impressive considering what the Huracan is capable of in the half-mile. 

Unfortunately, in the final our hero falls to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera, who may or may not have sandbagged during the competition and/or slingshotted their way through the end of the rolling start. The Viper still trapped a higher speed, but the first to cross the line is the winner at this kind of race. But we think you'll agree the ultimate victory goes to them Duke boys.

MORE TO READ