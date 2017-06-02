Watch This 2,300 Horsepower General Lee Dodge Viper Dominate the Half-Mile
Looks like them Duke boys are at it again...
The Dodge Viper may be dead, but it's hard to think of a more fitting send-off for the Mopar monster than Calvo Motorsport's twin-turbo, Dukes of Hazzard-themed drag machine capable of around 2,300 horsepower. That old odd-firing V10 is a force to be reckoned with in the half-mile—even when it's running on plain old 93 octane pump gas.
1320Video caught up with the Calvo crew before a recent race at Caddo Mills Airport in Texas, getting a quick rundown on the car's specs before the fireworks began. At their last event, running on race fuel and 18-inch wheels, the Viper was able to lay down about 2,300 horsepower without the help of nitrous en route to a 197 mph half-mile. With cars at this event required to use regular pump gas, they've dialed it back to a respectable 1,607 horsepower, swapping in 15-inch wheels to help make up some of the difference.
Still, this modern-day General Lee is an absolute beast. The trunk-mounted ice cells eat about 65 pounds of ice per run as they struggle to keep the air intake temperature down, and a recorded 190.51 mph practice run confirms the engine isn't missing those extra octanes.
The heads-up race itself is divided into brackets, with competitors lining for a rolling start before giving it the business when the light turns green. Through the first three rounds, the Mopar posts consistent 190 mph runs and dominates a Chevrolet Corvette C6, another Dodge Viper, and a Lamborghini Huracan—that last one all the more impressive considering what the Huracan is capable of in the half-mile.
Unfortunately, in the final our hero falls to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera, who may or may not have sandbagged during the competition and/or slingshotted their way through the end of the rolling start. The Viper still trapped a higher speed, but the first to cross the line is the winner at this kind of race. But we think you'll agree the ultimate victory goes to them Duke boys.
- RELATEDTempers Flare After Tesla Model S P100D Dominates Eighth-Mile Drag Race ShowdownIt's internal combustion vs. electric power, and the good ol' boys aren't happy.READ NOW
- RELATEDTwin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Sets Half-Mile World Record of 250 MPHSo fast, it almost outruns its own sound.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Lifted Ford Crown Victoria LTD on 30-Inch Rims Hit the Drag StripHow to fight inertia, gravity, and sensible design all at once.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Mercedes-AMG GT R Drag Race a McLaren 12CAnd a Porsche 911.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch The Rear Axle Implode On This Plymouth Belvedere Drag CarThat's not gone well.READ NOW