Watch This 2,300 Horsepower General Lee Dodge Viper Dominate the Half-Mile

The Dodge Viper may be dead, but it's hard to think of a more fitting send-off for the Mopar monster than Calvo Motorsport's twin-turbo, Dukes of Hazzard-themed drag machine capable of around 2,300 horsepower. That old odd-firing V10 is a force to be reckoned with in the half-mile—even when it's running on plain old 93 octane pump gas.

1320Video caught up with the Calvo crew before a recent race at Caddo Mills Airport in Texas, getting a quick rundown on the car's specs before the fireworks began. At their last event, running on race fuel and 18-inch wheels, the Viper was able to lay down about 2,300 horsepower without the help of nitrous en route to a 197 mph half-mile. With cars at this event required to use regular pump gas, they've dialed it back to a respectable 1,607 horsepower, swapping in 15-inch wheels to help make up some of the difference.

Still, this modern-day General Lee is an absolute beast. The trunk-mounted ice cells eat about 65 pounds of ice per run as they struggle to keep the air intake temperature down, and a recorded 190.51 mph practice run confirms the engine isn't missing those extra octanes.