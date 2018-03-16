The Rebelle Rally Is a 7-Day, 1200-Mile, Women-Only, GPS-Free Test of Endurance, Brains, and Heart

My navigator, Nicole, and I sit on the crest of a 15-foot heap of shifting sand somewhere in Dumont Dunes, California. Above us towers a thousand-foot dune, but I can’t see it in the moonless night. We’d spent the last hour lost and screaming at one another. I refused to drive in the sand dunes after dusk, and she thought I was quitting, and I thought she was being reckless—pushing me to do something I didn’t have the skill to do.

We stare up at the stars in the dark sky. It looks so much like the L.A. city lights from Mulholland Highway on a clear night.

Day 1

On paper, the Rebelle Rally sounds pretty straightforward. It’s an all-women’s off-road navigation rally, the only one of its kind in the United States. But Rebelle originator Emily Miller, a professional off-road legend in her own right, and former racer for Rod Hall Racing, created this event to challenge women in more ways than just driving off pavement. “You can’t win until you learn how to finish,” she told me when I first signed up to drive.

Why did I sign up to drive? I was a screenwriter, not even a year into my new career as an automotive journalist. While I had a few off-road drives, those were with an instructor sitting right-seat, guiding me over obstacles, shifting into low gear and locking differentials when the terrain called for it. Like anyone in a new endeavor, I wanted credibility. The Rebelle had it. It was an undoubtable credential, something I'd be able to point to as proof that I belong.

3:33am: It’s below freezing inside our tent, so bitterly cold I can’t sleep. I can’t check to the exact temperature on my phone, because the night before I surrendered it for the week. "Navigation rally" means GPS is not allowed. Not having my phone might be bothering me more than the cold. The navigator for Team 157, Nicole, a mother of four, is buried in her mummy bag next to me. We first met just four weeks ago, on FaceTime.

Basecamp is a massive main tent circled by various RVs, our food truck, and brightly colored gumdrop competitor’s tents all wedged near the Inyo National Forest. After driving from tech inspection in Lake Tahoe, we'd spend the next three nights there—the first nights of the competition. It would be our longest basecamp stop, and the coldest.

7:00am: Without fanfare, 72 women in 36 off-road vehicles of various vintages, makes, models, and modifications officially kick things off with an uneventful highway drive to our first Rebelle Enduro Challenge (REC). Nicole and I don’t really understand what an REC is. Something about driving at a set speed, over a certain distance, using a roadbook to navigate. At this point, the foolishness of taking on the Rebelle with just two weeks to prepare—to pull together my gear, familiarize myself with the vehicle, and make sense of the event—becomes clear. I should have at least read the rulebook more closely.