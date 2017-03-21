Watch Chris Forsberg Drift An Entire Mountain In A Single Take

Ken Block's Gymkhana videos are great and all, but one look at the tire marks all over the closed streets and you'll know the highly manufactured viral video required many takes and a lot of cutting and splicing to achieve its final production.

However, what if you took all the planning and orchestration away – what if someone made a drift video in one take, without any do-overs? That's exactly what pro-drifter Chris Forsberg did in his Formula D-spec Nissan 370Z at California's windy Onion Valley.

One mountain. No practice. No do-overs. Check out YouTube Channel Network A's new series "Fresh Tracks" below: