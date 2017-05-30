Building a Broverlander: Part Two

The second phase of the build consisted of adding components that would enhance the truck's overall ability to traverse off-road obstacles and incorporate camping and outdoor gear such as roof top tents and bike racks. For the additional ground clearance, I turned to Southern Off-Road in Alpharetta, GA, a shop known as the authority in the South for any and all off-road upgrades. To put it in perspective, their one location installs up to 70 lifts per week on trucks and Jeeps. For the lift, we went with a six-inch suspension lift from Pro Comp. Pro Comp has been producing high-quality lift kits for 25 years and is a household name in the industry. For the tires, a set of 35-inch Toyo Open Country tires were added which provide both on and off-road capability.

Truck Stop Staff All Clean!

We also decided to ditch the factory chrome steps for a set of gloss black N-FAB wheel-to-wheel step bars. These steps cleaned up the truck’s appearance as they sit high and tight against the body and also added additional room under the body of the truck. The steps are also weight-tested at over 450 pounds so there's no way I'll ever have a problem with support.

Truck Stop Staff