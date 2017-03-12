Acura Legend: The Metamucil Of Long-Term Quality

There are times when the poor quality of any vehicle can be blamed on the manufacturer.

LTQI

Pennies are pinched. New transmission designs come out half-baked (here, here and here), and old technology is short circuited by foolish automotive souls who tell their customers that the old transmission fluid that used to requiring changing, is now a 'lifetime fluid' that will indeed last the lifetime - of that manufacturers warranty.

IAAI.com

All this 'lifetime fluid' BS wasn't around when it came to those marvelous full-sized luxury cars that were sold during the Clinton Era. Owners back then understood that even the best new cars were going to need some type of basic maintenance that went beyond oil changes. After 20 years and too many owners, the transmissions in the 135 Acura Legends in our study are more times than not kaput when they're traded in. For that, you can't blame the engineers at Acura. Blame the most recent owners, who usually never took even a cursory glance at the owner's manual which clearly dictates transmission fluid changes every 30,000 miles.

Dashboard-Light.com

Most owners of these older Acuras don't do anything other than oil changes, if that. But before you cross off this full-sized, front-wheel-drive, 22 year old vehicle off your used car shopping list forever, let me offer one saving grace for the very last of the Legends.

Tyson Hugie

These cars are absolutely brilliant if they are maintained the right way. Fast, luxurious, comfortable. I have owned a grand total of four. One of which was a 1987 Acura Legend 1st gen model which I bought from a Carmax auction way back in 2010 for all of $375.

Tyson Hugie

That one I successfully financed to a severely credit challenged lady with a new job and a $200 down payment. She needed a car that simply worked at $40 a week. The ten month arrangement took two years to pay off. But thanks to the superb maintenance of that Legend and my customer's willingness to communicate to me when she got laid off (which happened to folks an awful lot back then), the Legend made the note and that car became her daily driver right up until the summer of 2015 when her credit became strong enough for a brand new 2015 Honda CR-V. That Legend made the note. Why? The level of engineering was second to none and the prior owner read the owners manual and obeyed it like a biblical stone tablet. That Legend's last customer became a long-term owner instead of a debtor thanks to the right ingredients in the used car recipe.

Tyson Hugie