Watch NASA's Massive Rocket Engine Burn in This 360º Video
The giant rocket motor will propel NASA's Space Launch System into orbit and beyond.
By the early years of next decade—or perhaps sooner, if Donald Trump has his way—American astronauts will be catapulted from the Earth's surface to planetary orbit and points beyond atop a U.S. government-made pillar of bottled fire known as the Space Launch System, or SLS. But that giant rocket—which will serve as the keystone for potential NASA missions to the moon, an asteroid, or Mars—would just be an expensive skyscraper, were it not for the quad pack of RS-25 rocket motors mounted at its base.
Don't confuse the RS-25 with the SLS booster rockets we've seen running hot on the test pad before. Those are solid-fueled, which means, in effect, they're just giant versions of the Estes rockets you played with as a kid: once you light 'em, they burn just as fast as they can until the fuel runs out. On the other hand, the RS-25—the same engine used on the Space Shuttle—is liquid-fueled, giving astronauts the ability to throttle up and down as needed. Which, considering each RS-25 pumps out more than half a million pounds of thrust, is rather handy.
But while it may be a proven rocket, NASA is nothing if not diligent when it comes to testing. So before firing the first SLS into the heavens, the space agency brought the RS-25 to its outdoor hot-fire engine test facility at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi to see how it burns. And since even the luckiest amongst us will never come within 10 miles of an SLS at launch, NASA set up a bunch of 360º cameras near the test site so we could better appreciate what happens when America's brightest minds ignite liquid hydrogen and oxygen in a bell.
(Just a heads-up: For the full experience, you'll need to watch NASA's video on an Internet browser that supports 360º viewing, such as Google Chrome.)
And if you want to know more about the RS-25, check out NASA's infographic below.
- RELATEDNASA May Put Astronauts on the Giant SLS Rocket's First Flight—At Trump's RequestThe rocket NASA has pinned its future on was originally supposed to go up unmanned at first—but the Trump administration might be thinking otherwise.READ NOW
- RELATEDNASA Shows You What Planet Trappist-1d Might Look Like in 360-Degree VideoOne of the recently discovered planets, NASA lets you explore a rendering of planet Trappist-1d.READ NOW
- RELATEDNASA's Apollo 11 Space Capsule Is Taking a Road Trip Across AmericaThe command module Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins rode to the Moon and back will head to four different cities.READ NOW
- RELATEDNew NASA Electronics Can Withstand Venus's Hellish Heat and PressureThe surface of Venus is twice as hot as an oven and has dozens of times the air pressure...but NASA's new circuits don't mind at all.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Tornado Tear Through NASA's New Orleans Rocket Parts FactoryThree tornados touched down in New Orleans and wreaked havoc on the area, including a crucial facility for the production of NASA's new Space Launch System.READ NOW