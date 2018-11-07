Audi's Autonomous Cup Uses Tiny Cars to Test Big Technology, Inspire Future Coders

Audi has announced the time and place of a college-level event it calls the Audi Autonomous Driving Cup 2018. The Europe-only challenge (for now) sees several teams program 1:8 scale model cars to autonomously navigate through an appropriately sized "city" course complete with intersections, crossings, and street signs. The model cars used in this competition were specially developed by Audi, and they feature technology similar to what can be found on the company's full-scale prototype vehicles. According to the German automaker, the models utilize a "front camera, reversing camera, laser scanner, and ultrasound sensors" to make their way around. Also, each car is equipped with a nine-axis accelerometer to track vehicle motion, which works in conjunction with map data of the course's miniature road.

In order to rank in this competition, each team will have to program its car to "drive around the course autonomously avoiding obstacles, correctly negotiating junctions with crossing traffic, recognizing road signs or following a preceding car at an appropriate distance." The car must also be able to identify an emergency vehicle within its view and know how to respond accordingly.

