Jaguar Land Rover Researchers Working to Prevent Motion Sickness in Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

A release from Jaguar Land Rover details recent efforts by the auto group to better understand the reasons people may suffer from motion sickness, plus how the company is trying to solve the issue.

The British conglomerate claims that the information it's already gathered can reduce passenger discomfort by at least 60 percent when applied to future models. According to JLR, motion sickness affects over 70 percent of people, and it strikes the worst when a moving passenger is trying to focus on something directly in front of them, like a book or smartphone screen. If JLR brings its currently under-development self-driving cars to market, it will be important to ensure that vehicle occupants can stay relaxed in their seats.

To get a better understanding of car sickness, the company conducted 15,000 miles of testing, monitoring passenger condition as they perform tasks like reading e-mails. JLR then used the data collected to create an algorithm that gives a "wellness score" to each passenger. This algorithm can be used to make on-the-fly adjustments to the car's seat, suspension, and infotainment settings. When equipped to a current-model Jaguar E-Pace, researchers found these features to effectively combat feelings of queasiness for the vehicle occupants.