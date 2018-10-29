Air Taxi Start-Up Lilium Boldly Claims Uber-Like Service Will Start 'Much Sooner Than' 2025

At an aviation-industry conference in Amsterdam last week, Munich-based air taxi startup Lilium claimed that it was nearly ready to launch, and could conceivably begin service far sooner than its publicly stated target of 2025. According to a report in MRO-Network—an Aviation Week publication focused on aircraft maintenance and repair operations that sponsored the conference—Lilium is already scouting cities interested in hosting the service.

MRO Network quoted Lilium’s head of product design, Frank Stephenson, as saying the Uber-like, app-based service could whisk passengers, for example, from downtown Manhattan to JFK airport in just six minutes, at an initial cost of just $36.

“It’s moving forward very quickly. We have said we will be in service in 2025, but that’s probably just to keep the press of our backs, because it’s going to be out much sooner than that,” the publication quoted Stephenson as saying. “This is going to happen a lot sooner than people expect.”

That all certainly sounds enticing, and the experience as described by Stephenson syncs up with our own projections about what such a system might look like. Furthermore, Stephenson himself had a multi-decade career in automotive design, penning products from BMW, Ferrari, Maserati, and McLaren, among others, before joining Lilium in April—so he knows a thing or two about how these large-scale projects tend to progress. But there were a lot of notable gaps in details Stephenson offered that raise many questions about even these projections.

The Lilium Jet—the company's battery-powered electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft— is among the most advanced air taxi concepts yet disclosed; it'll be capable of flying up to 186 mph with a range of also about 186 miles, the company said, carrying up to five passengers on board. The aircraft, which flew for the first time just last year, is one of the very few with video showing it in actual flight—though the video shows it moving fairly gingerly just a hundred feet or so above the runway.