Forza Horizon 4 Developer Reveals Complete Car List

Turn 10 Studios employee Brian Ekberg has made a post on the official Forza Motorsport site that details the complete car list for Forza Horizon 4, set to come to Xbox One on Oct. 2. The list, which we’ve also listed here, contains more than 450 vehicles, not including a handful of secret cars that players can track down as in-game "barn finds."

The number of vehicles, 450, is impressive, but the vast majority of these cars are holdovers from previous games. A moderator on the Forza forums by the name of "ManteoMax" has helpfully gone through the car list, and selected which vehicles are brand new to the Motorsport and Horizon series. All in all, there are 21 new cars being added for Horizon 4. Not a staggering amount, but the developers have made some solid choices, and more new cars will definitely be added to the roster as downloadable content after the game's release.

Highlights from the 21 new cars include the McLaren Senna, which will adorn the box art for Horizon 4, and the Challenger SRT Demon. Most of the cars to be added will be classic racing fare, such as the 1931 Bentley 8-Litre, 1964 Ford GT40, and '64 Jaguar E Type Lightweight. For Off-road duty, there's the 2014 Mercedes Unimog, 1973 Range Rover, and 1969 Volkswagen Beetle "Baja Bug." The list also has some real oddities, like the single-seat Peel P50 microcar, a 1964 Austin FX4, better known as the London Taxi, and a 2,400 horsepower Volvo semitruck called the Iron Knight.

Although the Forza series has included plenty of the company's cars in the past, the Turn 10 post also points out that it was unable to secure a license with Mitsubishi for Horizon 4. This unfortunately means you will be unable to build your dream Evo or Eclipse in the upcoming game, but the developer has still not ruled out the possibility of Mitsubishi cars coming as DLC.

Aside from the car list, the post also reveals the game's full soundtrack, which is packed with the indie pop, hip hop, and alternative rock that has become the Horizon series' bread and butter. Standout names on the soundtrack include, Jack White, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, M83, Kendrick Lamar, A Tribe Called Quest, and Queens of the Stone Age.

Scroll down to see the Forza Horizon 4 car list in its entirety.

* denotes a car new to the series.