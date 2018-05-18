MIT Researchers Are Using Virtual Reality to Prevent Drone Collisions

Video footage shows the UAV flying rapidly through what's, in reality, a completely empty room. In virtual reality though, there are several obstacles, and the drone successfully navigates around them. This may not seem exciting to the casual onlooker, but this may help make autonomous drone flight safer and more reliable.

“In the next two or three years, we want to enter a drone racing competition with an autonomous drone, and beat the best human player,” said Karaman. “The moment you want to do high-throughput computing and go fast, even the slightest changes you make to its environment will cause the drone to crash,” said Karaman. “You can’t learn in that environment. If you want to push boundaries on how fast you can go and compute, you need some sort of virtual-reality environment.”

The “Flight Goggles” incorporate motion capture, image rendering and more, with testing taking place at MIT’s new drone facility.

“The drone will be flying in an empty room, but will be ‘hallucinating’ a completely different environment, and will learn in that environment,” Karaman explained.

The virtual images collected by the UAV reportedly occur at 90 frames per second, which is triple the speed that the human eye can capture. It’s the supercomputer within the drone, alongside an inertial measurement unit and camera, that allows the device to do so.

Using those capabilities, the drone reportedly crashed into a virtual window three times out of the 361 times it attempted to fly through the window in total. Karaman joked that the team “didn’t break any actual windows in this process.” ​speed​