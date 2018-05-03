Toyota is Building a Semi-Autonomous Proving Ground in Michigan

In the wake of the accident involving an Uber test vehicle and a pedestrian, many purveyors of semi-autonomous technology have been shying away from developing their vehicles on public roads, but controlled testing continues. This week, construction permits were filed to build the new Toyota Research Institute test center in Ottawa Lake, Michigan.

According to a report from Automotive News, this facility will be located in a 60-acre plot of land within the oval at Michigan Technical Resource Park. MITRP has been a testing ground for many auto manufacturers since 1968. Toyota's lease agreement with MITRP also gives it use of the oval track and other testing centers around the facility. Toyota will develop autonomous vehicles at TRI, and at the American Center for Mobility, which is another Michigan proving ground recently built as a joint venture among Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, AT&T, and Visteon.