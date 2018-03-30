The New UAVOS Borey-10 Fixed-Wing Drone to Ease Monitoring and Surveying Needs

The new Borey-10 fixed-wing drone by UAVOS is intended for mapping, surveillance, and monitoring purposes. Its small size and practical design, with an emergency wings drop system that protects the vehicle during time-sensitive landings, seems to make this particular drone a viable option for those in need of a lightweight unmanned aerial vehicle that can be easily deployed, operated, and landed safely.

According to the UAVOS press release, the company has improved the fixed-wing model in a number of considerable ways. There are now rechargeable, cell-based lithium-ion batteries, developed in-house, that power the Borey-10, as well as a hermetic casing for the autopilot unit. Together, these refinements aim to minimize flight-prep, decrease the likelihood of serious damage to the drone, and increase the overall operational life of the device. Vadim Tarasov, board member and investor at UAVOS, said that “In the process of developing the aircraft, special attention was paid to the simplicity of operation, which significantly reduces the cost of maintenance and preparation for the flight, and increases the economical utilization efficiency of the complex.”

Perhaps the most interesting element of the Borey-10 is the new emergency wings drop feature, which was developed with unforeseen landings in mind. While the drone’s console touches the ground during landing, it’s loosened from the center wing and thereby absorbs some of the impact energy encountered when touching down. The press release claims this leaves the UAV undamaged, which, if true, seems like a pretty nifty new feature.

Regarding the mapping, surveillance, and monitoring capabilities of this UAV, the Borey-10 can reportedly transfer real-time video footage for up to 18 miles, and can be controlled at distances of up to 43 miles. Additionally, the drone can fly without pause for up to four hours with a 2-pound payload attached. When it comes to harsh weather conditions, this thing can withstand temperatures as low as minus-22 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s pretty impressive.

Similar to other lightweight, fixed-wing drones that appear more like paper planes than motorized machines, the Borey-10 needs a catapult or rubber device to launch. When a mission is complete, a parachute is deployed, grounding the UAV slowly and safely on its back. “Borey-10 is an unmanned aircraft, always ready for take-off!” said Tarasov. “Due to its small size and modular design, Borey-10 is easily transported, assembled, and launched fast even under the most unfavorable conditions.”

The press release explicitly states that the Borey-10 was developed for mapping, surveillance, reconnaissance, and monitoring purposes, which the hardware certainly makes evident. With a photo camera, front-facing video camera, thermal-imaging sensors, and gyro-stabilized TV camera fitted to the drone, it definitely seems ready to collect a slew of aerial data.