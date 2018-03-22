Faraday Future Starts Construction at New California Factory Site

Beleaguered electric-car startup Faraday Future showed a rare sign of life when it released a video Wednesday showing construction work at its new factory site in Hanford, California. But it's still unclear whether Faraday can meet its goal of getting the FF 91 electric SUV into production by the end of the year.

After nixing plans for a brand-new factory in North Las Vegas, Faraday chose the downsized Hanford site, which previously housed a Pirelli tire factory. The company was in dire financial straits at the end of 2017, but reportedly secured a $1.5 billion investment from an unnamed Hong Kong party. Faraday held a supplier summit in February where it reaffirmed plans to get the FF 91 into production this year.

Faraday has purchased all long lead-time equipment it needs for production, and will start installing what's needed to build "pre-production" versions of the FF 91 on May 9, an unnamed person within the company told The Verge. The company is reportedly aiming to roll the first pre-production car off the line at the end of August. It's the first indication that Faraday is stabilizing.