Watch This Russian Hobby Drone Reach 33,000 Feet

We’ve all seen some pretty impressive drone footage at this point. Whether it was that impressive aerial tracking shot in the news, or raw video of a camera-drone crashing atop the Apple Park Campus solar panels, drone footage is becoming ubiquitous. Most recently, we’re lucky enough to witness a hobby drone in Russia climb to 33,000 feet. While the end result is a stunning overview of the Asian continent, there are some troubling concerns inherent to this achieved event.

According to Fstoppers, Russian drone enthusiast Denis Koryakin piloted a small racing drone customized for high altitude conditions to reach these heights. What’s slightly less impressive, however, is that this is territory reserved for commercial airplane traffic. Intruding upon cruising altitude like this is unfortunately not illegal in Russia, but it is, inarguably, dangerous. In a time where near-misses in the U.K. have more than tripled in a mere two years, it’s not particularly heartening to see yet another UAV occupying airspace that could’ve led to potential misfortune.

Regardless of the irresponsible use, the footage itself is simply incredible. Let’s take a look.