Waymo Video Shows Riders Already Getting Used to Self-Driving Cars

Despite recent studies showing consumer unease with self-driving cars, a new Waymo video indicates that people get used to them fairly quickly once they've gone for a ride. The former Google self-driving car project recorded the reactions of some of the first people to ride in its fully-driverless minivans, and they didn't exactly seem terrified.

The guinea pigs were members of Waymo's Early Rider program in Phoenix. Beginning last year, they signed up to ride in autonomous cars with a human backup driver onboard. But this was the first time any of them had ridden in a car with no one in the driver's seat, according to Waymo.

In the video, passengers seemed nervous upon seeing the empty driver's seat for the first time, but that feeling quickly faded as they pulled out their phones, zoned out, and—in one case—fell asleep. In the absence of a driver, passengers thanked the car at the end of their trips.