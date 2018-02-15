DroneBase Lands $12M in Funding, Teases AirCraft Pro AR Platform

DroneBase just secured $12 million in Series B funding to expand its drone operations technology, which the company will use to advance its augmented reality technology platform, AirCraft Pro. This recent funding brings the company’s total funding to $17 million.

The last time we reported on DroneBase’s AR platform, an application for recreational and enterprise use that could significantly influence architecture and construction industries, the application was still in its early stages. This recent capitol added to the company’s wallet could very well help it refine the technology, and complete the Pro version of that project.

According to DroneBase, the additional funding was led by Union Square Ventures, Upfront Ventures, DJI, Hearst Ventures and Pritzker Group. According to Head of Enterprising Partnerships at DJI, Jan Gasparic, the capitol invested will allow DroneBase to keep advancing its software in order to maximize efficiency across a multitude of industries.

“DroneBase has addressed two key challenges in the industry by providing reliable, affordable and scalable drone services for enterprises across industries, while offering opportunities for pilots of all skill sets with purposeful reasons to fly their drones,” he said.

Gasparic is alluding to the potential of AirCraft Pro for both experienced and novice drone users. CEO and founder of DroneBase, Dan Burton, stated that “Every pilot began as a drone hobbyist and enthusiast,” and that “as AirCraft encourages pilots to fly more, many will become open to the possibility of making money from their drone.”

Essentially, the AR segment of DroneBase being developed here is being considered as an entirely new multi-purpose platform, in which all sorts of users can take part. One scenario may see a construction engineer create a digital, 3D AR model that can be used as a blueprint or part of their business model. The Minecraft-esque aesthetic here may very well even convert a few young people to put down the keyboard and pick up a drone. The possibilities are fairly endless, at this stage.