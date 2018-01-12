Nissan Will Test Remote Electric-Car Charging

Nissan is teaming up with Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Company (KEPCO), and electronics company Sumitomo to test charging electric cars via remote control. The companies believe this could be an important step toward making electric cars into four-wheeled extensions of the power grid.

The test will be conducted in Japan with 60 all-electric cars and plug-in hybrids owned by individual customers and KEPCO. The cars will be equipped with hardware needed to enable remote charging, and linked to servers that will allow for data collection. It's part of the Kansai VPP Project, an effort to integrate multiple power sources into what Nissan calls "virtual power plants."

Just as stationary battery packs can be used for energy storage, Nissan and other companies believe the battery packs in electric cars can be used in the same way. In theory, electric cars could absorb excess electricity from the grid during charging, and discharge that energy back into the grid during periods of higher demand. Evening out the amount of electricity being produced and the amount being consumed is called "balancing the grid," and it could help prolong the life of grid infrastructure.