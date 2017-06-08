SpaceX Lands Contract For Next X-37B Space Plane Launch

SpaceX has landed the contract to launch the Air Force's super-secret X-37B space plane back in orbit. The launch should happen later this year. SpaceX was competing against United Launch Alliance (ULA) for the contract.

The X-37B is a reusable, experimental spacecraft made by Boeing for the Air Force. Most recently, it returned to Earth in May after spending 718 in orbit doing some sort of secret something or other. Seriously, we have no idea what it's mission was. The X-37B has flown three prior mission for 224, 469, and 674 days, respectively. The SpaceX launch of it later this year will be it's 5th.

This time around, the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), which runs the X-37B program is giving us a little information on the payload. They say that special electronics and heat pipes will be tested to see how they operate during extending space flights. Heat pipes ... sure, whatever you say.

If you aren't familiar with the RCO, this is the mission statement from their website: