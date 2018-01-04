Red Bull Global Rallycross Releases 2018 Season Schedule

The Red Bull Global Rallycross series is one of the most entertaining forms of motorsport. Seeing as it's still a relatively young series, it is always looking at ways to up the entertainment value such as adding Polaris RZR racing and future electric rally car racing. Red Bull GRC recently released the schedule for its 2018 season, and with events across the map, you're likely to find a race or two near you.

The 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross season covers 12 rounds at eight different locations.

“This year’s strong slate of fan-favorite domestic stops, coupled with a return to Europe to wrap up the 2018 championship, guarantee an off-the-charts season,” said Red Bull GRC CEO Colin Dyne. “Add into the mix the launch of our new Polaris RZR side-by-side class, there is no doubt GRC continues to expand the rallycross landscape!”

The 2018 Red Bull Global Rallycross schedule is as follows: (*indicates doubleheader)

Round 1: Louisville, KY (May 19-20)

Rounds 2-3: To be announced (June 9-10)*

Round 4: New Orleans, LA (June 23-24)

Round 5: Los Angeles, CA (July 7-8)

Rounds 6-7: Indianapolis, IN (August 11-12)*

Rounds 8-9: Atlantic City, NJ (August 25-26)*

Round 10: Seattle, WA (September 15-16)

Rounds 11-12: Europe (October 27-28)*

Popular drivers in many racing disciplines have had stints in Red Bull GRC such as internet royalty Ken Block, Pikes Peak legend Rhys Millen, former Formula Drift champion Samuel Hübinette, and fastest man up Pikes Peak Sébastien Loeb.

I have been personally attending Red Bull GRC series for years. Whenever the series has an event in my area I am sure to attend. Based on the 2018 schedule, looks like I will be popping up at the Atlantic City race, but that Europe venue has me contemplating some dream plans.

What is your favorite Red Bull GRC race location? What location would you like to fill that "to be announced" slot for Rounds 2 and 3? Leave it in the comments below or on The Drive's Facebook page.