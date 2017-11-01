Brendon Hartley Had to Wiggle Out of His IndyCar Contract to Race in F1

There were rumors that 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley had signed an IndyCar contract with Ganassi Racing earlier in the year. Though not much was confirmed, it turns out that these talks were true as F1's Scuderia Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost explained to NBC Sports reporter Will Buxton.

As it appears, Hartley has changed his path for after Porsche's World Endurance Championship exit and may soon sign full-time with the Faenza-based Formula 1 team.

Tost didn't make mention much about STR's contract talks with Ganassi, but he did define them as "long." Hartley, a well-decorated endurance racer behind the wheel of Porsche's 919 Hybrid, has become a sought-after asset of sorts as he has driven two races for Toro Rosso this year after a surprise call-up. It seems as if he could be competing for Red Bull's B-Team throughout 2018 after its recent departure with Daniil Kvyat.