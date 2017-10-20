Verstappen and Hartley Expected to Suffer Grid Penalties in Austin

It was announced on Friday that Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Toro Rosso's Brendon Hartley will face significant grid penalties at the United States Grand Prix. As team motorsport advisor Helmut Marko told Autosport, Verstappen will likely be dealt a 15-position minimum deficit as a result of a complete Renault engine change. In regards to Hartley, a slew of upgrades will be performed on the Toro Rosso car in his debut, likely starting him in last place regardless of how he performs in qualifying.

Red Bull hopes that this will be the last engine change of the season, cutting down on any more penalties in the last three races of the calendar following Austin. Verstappen is coming off of back-to-back podiums in Malaysia and Japan after suffering 7 DNFs earlier in the year. The decision was made to perform these upgrades prior to the USGP as Marko believes it to be Max's best shot at overcoming a low starting grid position.

"At least you can overtake so it's not such a problem," he told Autosport. "And it could be wet. I don't know exactly what will be changed and what won't be. Wait until Saturday."

This will be Verstappen's first race after the announcement that he will stay with Red Bull through the 2020 season.