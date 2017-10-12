Legendary Boxing Announcer Michael Buffer Will Introduce Drivers at U.S. Grand Prix
You know, the guy who says "Let's get ready to rumble!"
The US Grand Prix is quickly approaching as Formula 1 will take over Circuit of the Americas from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22. The Austin, Tex. event is one of the biggest races on the calendar for American fans as it's the series' only stop in the United States (for now). To add to the grandeur and spectacle of the race that we Yanks know and love, F1 has revealed that Hall of Fame sports and entertainment announcer Michael Buffer will introduce the drivers at next weekend's GP.
Buffer is known for his famous phrase "Let's get ready to rumble!" It's become a hallmark in American sporting events. F1 believes that this familiar voice will resonate with a worldwide audience as Sean Bratches, Managing Director of Commercial Operations, announced on the sport's official website.
“We are delighted to welcome Michael Buffer as part of our ongoing commitment to our fans to build the entertainment factor in Formula 1,” he said. “We know that the F1 United States Grand Prix is the best place for a globally-recognized star like Michael to take the spectacle to the next level. This is an amazing opportunity, I’ve known Michael for over 30 years and there is no one better: He will elevate the driver brands and shine a light on Formula 1.”
Mr. Buffer also released a statement saying that Formula 1 is right up their with some of the top boxing events he has announced in the past.
“I’ve been involved in some of the biggest sporting events around the world and have introduced most of the greatest boxers of the modern era, and now is my time to introduce the world’s finest racing drivers,” added Buffer. “They are the stars of the show and I want to introduce them with the energy and adrenalin they deserve before they fire up their engines and get ready to race.”
In order to accommodate these additional ceremonies, the race will have to start 15 minutes earlier than scheduled. F1 has requested an exemption for this one event to the FIA, which has been accepted.
“Having received a request from Formula 1, we have made some changes to the current Sporting Regulations for this race only, which will allow more time on the grid with the cars and drivers,” said the FIA’s Race Director Charlie Whiting.
“The period leading up to the start of a Formula 1 Grand Prix is always very spectacular and we are pleased to be able to make it even more exciting for the general public watching both at and away from the track.”
