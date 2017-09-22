Jaguar Reveals Its New Formula E Car and Welcomes Nelson Piquet Jr. to the Team

It's hard to say how Jaguar will fair in the upcoming season. While the team would love to have a very competitive year with the I-Type 2 and will do everything in its power to do so, the real push is to be ready to for Season 5, which will see big changes for the series.

There will be a new chassis and battery pack. Gone will be the car-switching pit stop as the new battery will last the entire race distance. If Jaguar can have a successful Season 4 with its new powertrain, it will be well positioned for Season 5 and the changes it brings.

Jaguar also talked a little about the I-Pace eTrophy electric racing series that it previously announced. The I-Pace eTrophy series will start in 2018 and will run ten races as a support series to Formula E. It will be a spec series consisting of twenty identical I-Pace SUVs, the all-electric version of the F-Pace.

Jaguar said it has used what it learned in Formula E to develop the I-Pace powertrain. The eventual consumer I-Pace will have about 400 horsepower and can hit 60 miles per hour in about 4 seconds. The eTrophy version, after being stripped down and prepped for racing will be quicker. The I-Pace is an SUV, so this isn't some little race car we're talking about. It's large but doesn't look out of place on a race track, especially with that wing hanging off the back.