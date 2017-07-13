Lewis Hamilton Speaks Out About His Absence at London Formula One Parade

As you might have heard before, Lewis Hamilton opted not to attend a Formula One parade in his home country of England prior to the British Grand Prix this Sunday. His decision to go "on holiday" was enough to spark some conflict with both Mercedes team officials and F1 owners, leading to an interesting press conference Thursday just prior to this weekend's race.

When asked about his decision to take a two-day break as opposed to attending the event in London, Hamilton had this to say, according to Autoweek:

"For me, I felt it had been a pretty intense season and, for me, I needed to prepare the best way I could for this weekend. The season’s the most important thing for me, and that’s really it. Obviously, people are going to have opinions about it, but this is a very intense season. I’m trying to prepare the best way I can for the battle ahead of me. And other people will have different ways of doing so."

Hamilton is, of course, referring to his battles with Ferrari ace Sebastian Vettel for the drivers' championship. Drama at Baku caused a major investigation between the two drivers, and as Hamilton trails Vettel by 20 points in the standings, things have been getting hot for the three-time champ.