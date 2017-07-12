Here's What the Proposed Danish GP's Track Looks Like

Last month, we covered the consortium trying to bring Formula One to the streets of Denmark's capital, Copenhagen. The story contained a picture of a city that was not Copenhagen (oops) and information surrounding those sponsoring the project, which include local and national dignitaries and private groups seeking either national pride or cash flow. We now know that one of the major private backers is Lars Seier Christensen, a former banker, now a part of the cycling world, and that the circuit's designer, the controversial engineer Hermann Tilke, visited Copenhagen months ago, in March, giving him plenty of time to have drafted a circuit proposal.

And now, in July, said proposal is now complete, and has made its way to Danish publication Jyllands-Posten. The circuit is comprised of approximately 13 (depending on how you count the kinks) corners, and is run counterclockwise. It crosses five bridges in total, and passes beneath a glass bridge similar to that found at Yas Marina, and though a tunnel-like building under construction, reminiscent of Monaco. Much like Monaco, this proposed street course is so narrow that it makes one clench at the mere thought of doing over 200 miles per hour down its asphalt. It curves back over itself, like Suzuka, too.

We took a look in Google Street View of the whole race course, and discovered some significant, but not insurmountable problems. For one, many of the streets are divided by raised medians, preventing use of the whole road. Even fast parts of the track, some as narrow as two lanes, are afflicted with this. Furthermore, no particularly good spot for the pits was noted, with the best candidates being the inside of the long, fast southern section of the track, and the corner immediately succeeding it, the slow left, where the inside could be converted to a tight pit area.

All of these problems will be a trivial matter to the Danish entrepreneurs and officials backing the project, should it be greenlit. In the meantime, enjoy our "onboard" of the circuit, as seen from only the fastest of Google Street View cars.