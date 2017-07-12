Here's What the Proposed Danish GP's Track Looks Like

We start out lap here, as it is uncertain where the actual proposed start/finish line is located. This is the view from just before the bridge on the northeastern straight.Google Street View
Onward, the drivers will stay flat through this fast, wide section of the track, a likely candidate for a DRS zone.Google Street View
What appears to be a small ascent, toward one of the circuit's bridges. Note the raised median that would need modification to host the race.Google Street View
Now on the bridge, we approach the left kink.Google Street View
A closer view of the kink. Even with low-downforce setups, this is likely to be a flat corner.Google Street View
After the kink, this is the view uphill toward the slow left-hander.Google Street View
Here is the left itself. The trees in the divider make it hard to gauge where Tilke intends to send cars: around the trees, or cut in before them?Google Street View
A view from the outside of the slow left.Google Street View
Now, onto the short, narrow straight.Google Street View
The buses are not a likely feature of the Grand Prix weekend.Google Street View
Into the next corner, a slow right.Google Street View
The view from outside the right hander.Google Street View
Flat again, into what becomes one of the narrowest parts of the track.Google Street View
The bridge that reminds me of Yas Marina, only less nouveau riche.Google Street View
Fast, and absurdly narrow. Two lane road with a raised median? This will present a problem for the race's organizers.Google Street View
It might not be an actual tunnel, but passing under this building will give the cameras something to stay occupied by on this long straight.Google Street View
Something tells me the construction will be long gone by the time any F1 car speeds though here.Google Street View
Like Suzuka, this circuit passes over itself. The circuit loops around and onto that bridge later.Google Street View
Now into the slow right hander. It turns into a sort of pseudo-chicane.Google Street View
View from outside the right hander.Google Street View
Esses, or chicane? Not quite sure what to call it, but there's the left that completes it.Google Street View
Exit stage left, onto this donkey trail.Google Street View
They will need a lot of fencing around here to prevent cars from getting in the harbor.Google Street View
View from outside the next right hander.Google Street View
It just gets tighter, doesn't it?Google Street View
The next right, seen here.Google Street View
Slow right, seen from the outside.Google Street View
Onto the next straight.Google Street View
Kink right. Less narrow now, and no median.Google Street View
Outside of next corner, right hander. Cars would enter right, leave left.Google Street View
Now on the longest, fastest part of the track.Google Street View
Stay flat onto yet another bridge.Google Street View
Left kink, like Monza's grand first sector, but flipped around.Google Street View
Still flat.Google Street View
Here's the next left kink. Probably still flat.Google Street View
Narrowing up. By now, the cars are banging on their limiters in 8th.Google Street View
Small kink left in the braking zone, ahead is the left hander leading back toward where our lap started.Google Street View
And now, finally, the slow left.Google Street View
Slow left as seen from outside.Google Street View
Back on the gas.Google Street View
Can't this thing go any faster?Google Street View
Back into the buildings, and toward our lap's end.Google Street View
And here we are, back where we started. Want another lap?Google Street View