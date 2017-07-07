Audi Sport Steps in as Official Formula E Manufacturer Team

Audi's investment in Formula E started in 2014, the series' inaugural season. Its ongoing involvement has shown the manufacturer's dedication to the sport, and by partnering up with Abt Schaeffler, the two started a duo that's been notably strong over the past three years. Whereas Audi Sport was once a minority stakeholder in the team, a name change has pushed theirs to the front, signaling a shift that's much more than what it sounds like. According to Autoblog, Audi has become an official manufacturer for Formula E, and the brand has gone all-in.

Though Audi has taken over a majority of the team, Abt Schaeffler will still be a part of the tandem as a powertrain partner in the future.

"We've been supporting the Formula E commitment with increasing intensity in recent months—on the race days, in the development of the new powertrain and in numerous off-track activities as well. That Audi will be the first German automobile manufacturer to be actively involved in the racing series starting next season is also a clear commitment of our brand to electric mobility, on the race track as of December and next year on the road as well with the new Audi e-tron," said Audi board member Dr. Peter Mertens in a press release.

The German team ditched its massively successful Le Mans program last year to focus its efforts majorly on Formula E.

The team will be competing against other notable manufacturers like Jaguar, BMW, and Renault—all of which have been battling for podiums with the French leading so far this season. Drivers Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi will continue to pilot the team on race day, and if they can keep up their consistent showings on the circuit, Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler could be in a good spot come year's end. The team is currently second in overall standings.

The team is reportedly working on a new powertrain for next season.