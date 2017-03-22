You Can Use Your Chevy Volt to Play Mario Kart
However, it is not advisable to do this while driving.
Ever get the urge to pull out your old N64 and get to work on some Mario Kart? It was one of those iconic childhood games that we enjoyed playing with our friends, and now you can play it with your car as well. Yes, you read that right, with your car.
The project, called "Catch me if you CAN" (get it,? CAN, like CAN-Bus?), which initially was developed for a Honda CR-V, was adapted to Dan Hlavenka's (one of the project creators) father's Chevy Volt in the video below. Using a CAN-Bus compliant adapter, you can connect a development board like the Raspberry Pi to your car in order to get sensor output data.
The steering wheel controls the direction, real brakes control virtual brakes, windshield wipers control the special items, and the high beams control jumping the car.
The information gathered by the sensors is then converted in real-time into Python, a readable programming language for the Pi, by an accessory computer since the Pi is very limited in its hardware resources. The computer then takes one last step and sends the translated commands back into the emulator as controller input. You can watch as the player moves his Kart around the screen all while making the corresponding motions with his steering wheel.
The last line of the project reads, "we only bricked the car twice, and it seems to be recoverable". I don't know about you, but I would be afraid of making my $33,000 car into a paperweight that can't even fit on my desk. Luckily, the efforts were not at a loss, as it won three competitions:
- a16z's (Andreessen Horowitz) Most Technically Challenging Hack
- GE Digital's Best use of Natural User Interface
- HackIllinois Top Hardware Hacks
Check out the video to see it in action:
- RELATEDThe 2017 Chevrolet Volt Might be the World’s Best Commuter CarCritic's Notebook takeaway: an athletic eco-minded daily driver in near-luxury garb.READ NOW
- RELATEDChevy Sells More Than 100,000 Volts and Genesis Releases Pricing for the G80: The Evening RushPlus, a super-portable and tasty pints for 350 Brewing Company.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch These Six Tiny, Adorable Robots Pull a Chevy VoltThey're like robots from Krypton, but they're actually from Stanford.READ NOW
- RELATEDChasing a Volkswagen GTI in the New Chevrolet VoltWe bring a hot hatch bogey along to test GM’s redesigned plug-in hybrid.READ NOW
- RELATEDVideo Games Improve Driving, According to New StudyThe surprise is which games improve your driving the most.READ NOW