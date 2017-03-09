The New Volvo XC60 Makes a Bold Statement for Safety

This isn't the first time the Swedes have woo'd us with the sex appeal of safety. We all remember when Saab dropped their cars on their roofs from a crane, and with this footage from Volvo, it reminds us of what makes them stand out in the first place.

Cumulatively, this makes the XC60 a total package. It's a premium crossover that puts Volvo in a category they've been absent from for quite some time, and as we see here, it has the safety standards to back it up. When combined with the interior luxury and handsome styling, this safety is enough to make an upper middle class family very happy.