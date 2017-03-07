2018 Infiniti Q50 Bows at Geneva

The Renault-Nissan Alliance is busy. They've been tasked with reviving Mitsubishi, developing autonomous tech, and going electric all at the same time, certainly a big task for just one manufacturing group. On top of that, they've got to keep refreshing their current models to stay relevant. Seems like a lot, right? The 2018 Infiniti Q50 is their latest new model and with redesigned styling and ProPILOT capabilities, they hope to keep their best seller going strong through the company's transition to the new age.

The previous Q50 was starting to show its age as it was introduced back in 2014. The newest model features a list of exterior changes and driving technology additions in order to compete with one of the toughest categories -- luxury sedans. BMW, Lexus, and the likes make it especially tough to get by, but Infiniti feels this Q50 is up to the task.