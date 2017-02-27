Peugeot Goes Driverless With Instinct Shooting Brake Concept
You didn't think they'd miss out on the trend, did you?
Let me start by saying that I think this concept is actually pretty in the most French way possible. I tend to get bored of unrealistic concepts, and this may even be one of them, but I can't help but be allured by it. The Instinct Concept is Peugeot's showcase of futuristic tech that we can get behind, displaying autonomous capabilities that encourage a better and easier lifestyle for you while it's at it. The automaker unveiled the concept at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona prior to the Geneva Motor Show.
This isn't the first spin on autonomous vehicles we've seen recently. Automakers are looking to reinvent the wheel by showing the real benefits of self-driving cars, and the Instinct Concept is a good example of that. While you'll be able to select from "Soft Autonomous" for comfortable self-driving environments and "Autonomous Sharp" for more spirited driving efforts, you can also have the car do all of the handywork for you. Peugeot markets the concept's ability to come and pick you up from work, but also the capacity to drive alongside you during a workout. Isn't that intriguing?
Peugeot is also developing other ways to make your day easier. The manufacturer is working with Samsung to interlink users' mobile devices with their car, allowing the car access to your personal schedule so it can transport you to and fro wherever you may need to go. Peugeot sees this as one of the main advantages of autonomy and wants to make sure the feature is available for future use.
The car's tech-driven traits carry on inside the Instinct's i-Cockpit. A holographic instrument display was unveiled with the concept, allowing for a unique interface for Peugeot owners. You'll be able to control vehicle functions through the 9.7-inch display while talking to the car's AI-derived assistant.
A plug-in hybrid powertrain produces 300 HP in the Instinct Cockpit, combining shooting brake utility with the instant responsiveness of electric motors.
Although the Instinct may never make it to production, it's a smart platform to display the company's future features.