Peugeot Goes Driverless With Instinct Shooting Brake Concept

Let me start by saying that I think this concept is actually pretty in the most French way possible. I tend to get bored of unrealistic concepts, and this may even be one of them, but I can't help but be allured by it. The Instinct Concept is Peugeot's showcase of futuristic tech that we can get behind, displaying autonomous capabilities that encourage a better and easier lifestyle for you while it's at it. The automaker unveiled the concept at the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona prior to the Geneva Motor Show.

This isn't the first spin on autonomous vehicles we've seen recently. Automakers are looking to reinvent the wheel by showing the real benefits of self-driving cars, and the Instinct Concept is a good example of that. While you'll be able to select from "Soft Autonomous" for comfortable self-driving environments and "Autonomous Sharp" for more spirited driving efforts, you can also have the car do all of the handywork for you. Peugeot markets the concept's ability to come and pick you up from work, but also the capacity to drive alongside you during a workout. Isn't that intriguing?