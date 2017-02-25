Tesla Model 3 Production Could Be in Full Swing by September

Tesla can't get the Model 3 out fast enough. While they stay cool on the outside, I can't help but imagine their having a fit of panic and anxiety to develop it ASAP. It's arguably the automaker's most critical moment, putting them into a volume category that they've been missing out on. The Model 3's only real competition, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, already dropped in showrooms, making it a better time than ever to hustle. According to a recent report, Tesla has told investors that they will begin producing their mass market EV as early as July with full production beginning in September.

As we already know, this is going to be a make or break period for Tesla. Although they're always in the news for noteworthy developments, they've only been around for a little while, making their future dependent on times like this. It's projected to help Tesla's volume sales expand dramatically, developing it into an even sweeter honey hole for investors and market share.