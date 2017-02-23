VW Had India On The Brain, Renews Talks With Tata 

Volkswagen's push in foreign markets has made them especially successful as of late. With much thanks due to their success in China, they became the world's largest automaker in 2016. They're now in search of growing that boom even further into India as they have once again started talks with Tata Motors for a future alliance between the two according to Automotive News.

Tata is, without a doubt, the largest Indian auto manufacturing group. They hold a ton of market share in their home country, making them an especially desirable asset for VW. With their knowledge of the demographic, they would enable VW and open up closed doors to help expand their audience. Other manufacturers like PSA and Fiat Chrysler have already ventured into India, making it an already competitive market with global rivals.