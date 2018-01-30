Lebanon Ford Teams Up with Roush on a 700 HP 2018 Ford Mustang GT

Recently we reported that Mid-Ohio dealership Lebanon Ford was offering a twin-turbo 800-horsepower package for 2018 Mustangs starting at $51,995.

Now Lebanon Ford has partnered up with Roush to offer a 700-hp performance package for the 2018 Ford Mustang GT for only $42,995.

Yup, you heard right, $42,995 and that includes the price of the car (manual transmission) if you don’t already have a Mustang GT. Now you can take the original 460-hp V-8, boost it up to 700 hp at the crank, and puts down 610 ft-lbs of torque.

At the heart of this package is a new state-of-the-art 2650 supercharger kit for the V-8-powered 2018 Mustang GT. The new Roush 2650 Supercharger sports an increased displacement of 2.65 liters for 2018, up from 2.3 liters in 2017. A newer inlet system is designed to work specifically with the 2018 Mustang's Direct Injection System.