Lebanon Ford Teams Up with Roush on a 700 HP 2018 Ford Mustang GT
When 460 horsepower just isn't enough for your manual-transmission V-8 Mustang.
Recently we reported that Mid-Ohio dealership Lebanon Ford was offering a twin-turbo 800-horsepower package for 2018 Mustangs starting at $51,995.
Now Lebanon Ford has partnered up with Roush to offer a 700-hp performance package for the 2018 Ford Mustang GT for only $42,995.
Yup, you heard right, $42,995 and that includes the price of the car (manual transmission) if you don’t already have a Mustang GT. Now you can take the original 460-hp V-8, boost it up to 700 hp at the crank, and puts down 610 ft-lbs of torque.
At the heart of this package is a new state-of-the-art 2650 supercharger kit for the V-8-powered 2018 Mustang GT. The new Roush 2650 Supercharger sports an increased displacement of 2.65 liters for 2018, up from 2.3 liters in 2017. A newer inlet system is designed to work specifically with the 2018 Mustang's Direct Injection System.
"Our teams collaborated to create the most highly engineered, tested and performing supercharger kit on the market," said Jack Roush, Chairman, Board of Directors, ROUSH Performance. "The combination of the 2018 5.0-liter engine and our all-new, fully integrated 2650 supercharger system yields simply incredible, no-compromise performance."
Lebanon Ford has been offering its customers performance packed Mustangs for a while now. They pretty much eat, sleep and consume all things Mustang. Every one of their cars is hand build by Roush Certified Master Technicians in-house and come with a unique certificate of authenticity and build number. Each unit also includes a 3 year, 36,000-mile Limited Power Train Warranty. Not a bad deal. Chances are you’re going to be burning through more sets of tires and gas before the engine gives up.