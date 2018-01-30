Restored 1962 Corvette Will Be Unveiled on Fourth Anniversary of Corvette Museum Sinkhole

The museum was burdened with what to do with the damaged cars. Five of the eight sinkhole Corvettes were deemed damaged beyond restoration, but they remain on display in the museum in their heavily damaged states. The three that would be restored were a white 1992 C4 convertible (which was the one-millionth Corvette built), a blue 2009 C6 ZR1, and a Tuxedo Black 1962 C1 which was donated in 2011. Restoration is complete on the C4 and the C6, the black C1 just finished its restoration. It’s about to be unveiled on the fourth anniversary of the infamous sinkhole, returning to its original spot on the museum floor.

“For me, it’s been an honor to perform the restoration of the 1962 [Corvette],” said National Corvette Museum vehicle maintenance and preservation coordinator Daniel Decker in a statement. “This Corvette as well as the other seven made international headlines. Visitors travel from all over the world to visit our Museum and see these cars. I can’t wait for them to see the transformation.”

Check out the unveiling for yourself at the NCM Feb. 12. If you can’t make it to Bowling Green, the museum will stream the unveiling on Facebook live at 9:00 a.m. CST.